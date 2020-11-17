Randalei (Randi) Ellis, 67, of Spearfish, passed away peacefully after a long battle with Alzheimer’s on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.
Randi was born Nov. 14, 1952, in Casper, Wyo., to Lloyd Dean and Evelyn (Weber) Cureton. After graduating from Natrona County High School, Randi moved to Missouri where she met and married Robert Nathan Ellis of Elvins, Mo. Upon returning to Casper the couple were blessed with two children, Robert and Jamie. Randi graduated from the University of Wyoming (UW) in 1987 with a Master’s degree in Accounting. After graduation, she taught at UW for a several years before accepting a position as Associate Professor at Black Hills Status University (BHSU) in Spearfish. Randi also held positions as the Director of Business and Tourism and Treasurer of the Small Business Institute at BHSU. Randi retired from BHSU in 2008 at which time she and her husband Robert went on to spend their summers as campground hosts at Rocky Point Recreation Area in Belle Fourche.
Randi loved antiquing for beautiful Victorian furniture, paintings and décor. She also loved remodeling and gardening as they converted an old church into a beautiful home with abundant flower gardens, sparkling water features and a tranquil goldfish pond. Randi especially loved her children and grandchildren who spent many adventurous summers with her at the lake. She loved music, margaritas, and travelling with her friends.
Randi is survived by her son Robert (Lisa) Ellis of Eden Prairie, Minn., daughter Jamie (Christopher) Lindemann of Fort Collins, Colo., and nine grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters Kristi (Dave) Reese, Debbie (Richard) Moore and Traci Walton of Casper, Wyo., and one brother Russ Cureton of Long Beach, Wash. Randi was proceeded in death by her parents Lloyd Dean Cureton, Evelyn (Weber) Cureton, husband Robert Nathan Ellis and grandson Jack Alvin Ellis.
Due to COVID-19 a private memorial service celebrating Randi’s life will be held at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels in Spearfish, on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 followed by a private reception.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
