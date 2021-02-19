Randahl John Sargent, 61, passed away on Feb. 10, 2021 at his home in Maitland. He was born on March 16, 1959, to Jerauld John and LeeAnn Maria (Zucco) Sargent.
A friend to all, he found the most joy in being with friends and family and always found a reason to bring them together — whether it was to get feedback on his newest deer jerky recipe, or to showcase his latest display of Fourth of July fireworks. While he never turned down the opportunity to share his gift of laughter and humor with others, he also had a deep appreciation for the outdoors, spending a lot of his time camping, fishing, and hunting. Through it all, he always relied on the devotion and love of his “better half” (his words), Jacqueline, who was by his side to uplift him and to “keep him out of trouble,” which she did successfully during their nearly 40 years of marriage.
He is survived by his mother LeeAnn Maria (Zucco) Sargent; two sons, Justin (Virginia) Sargent and Dallas Sargent; brothers Rick (Amanda) Sargent and Terry (Debbie) Sargent; sister Sherry (Essink); two granddaughters, Evelyn and Louella Sargent; many nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Bear. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline (Fossen); father, Jerauld Sargent; and brothers-in-law, Jeff Essink and Jerry Fossen.
He will be loved and missed.
Randahl’s wish was to be cremated and his ashes spread throughout the Black Hills, for he will rest in peace in nature which was his ultimate love.
A celebration of life will be held at Lumpy’s Casino, 136 Central Main St in Central City on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. All are invited.
Sentiments for the family can be sent to 1942 Absaroka St., Spearfish, SD, 57783. Condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
