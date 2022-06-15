On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, Ramona McFarland, loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, passed away in the presence of family at the age of 82.
Ramona was born on May 4, 1940, in West Stewartstown, New Hampshire to Helen R. (Greer) and Woodbury T. Chamberlain. Ramona’s parents moved her as a small child to the Black Hills where she was raised. As she grew up, she developed a very strong work ethic helping her father on his logging truck and delivering papers in her neighborhood. Ramona began teaching in a one-room school house after receiving her 2-year teaching degree. It was at that time that she met the love of her life, (Bill) George W. McFarland, when he delivered a Christmas tree to the school.
They were eventually married on July 21, 1962, in Sturgis, SD. They became patents to two daughters, Helen and Rachelle (Shelly) and one son, Timothy. Their children were raised for many years on a dairy farm and ranch on Elk Creek. The family later moved to Nisland, SD, where Ramona would complete her teaching degree and subsequently earn a Master’s degree in Education. Over the span of her career as an educator she would serve as a teacher, Director of Special Education, and Elementary Principal for the Newell School district. Ramona and Bill eventually moved to Sturgis where Ramona would spend some of her retirement years. It was in her later years, that Ramona found a wonderful retirement community to spend the rest of her independent days.
Foremost in Ramona’s life was her love of people which stemmed from her deep faith in Christ. That love was manifested in every area of her life. The nest that she created with Bill was a safe and happy place for all her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and there was always room for one more at her table, to enjoy a meal and genuine hospitality. Wherever Ramona lived, she established deep friendships and poured herself into the community.
Over the years, she belonged to and supported her local churches, Home Extension Club, Black Hills Christian Women’s Organization, Special Olympics and Delta Kappa Gamma, to name a few. For Ramona, there was no job too humble or too hard to do. Ramona loved her students and would do everything she could to not only provide them with a positive learning environment, but she worked hard to find the best placements for her students in work environments where they could live full and productive lives. Ramona had a true passion for education and loved both the students and teachers that she led. Ramona’s kind servant heart, infectious laugh and delicious meals and conversation will be missed by her family and friends.
Ramona was preceded in death by her parents, Woodbury and Helen; siblings, Patrick and Waneta; and her husband, Bill. She leaves behind three children; Helen (Bart) Hendrickson, Shelly (Tim) Williams and Tim (Dee) McFarland; seven grandchildren, Michael, Alyssa, Lucas, Alessandra, MacKenzie, Krystal, and Chad; 7 great -grandchildren; and one sister, Wanda, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and dear friends.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 16, 2022, 5:00-7:00 p.m., at Kinkade Funeral Home in Sturgis, SD. Funeral Service will be Friday, June 17, 2022, 10:00 a.m., at the United Methodist Church in Spearfish, followed by interment at Bear Butte Cemetery in Sturgis.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.
