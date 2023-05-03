Shaykett.jpg
Ralph J. “Bud” Shaykett, age 101, of Whitewood, SD, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Fort Meade VA Medical Center, Black Hills Healthcare at Fort Meade, SD following a brief illness.

 Bud was born March 5, 1922, in Fruitdale, SD, to Ralph E. Shaykett and Clara E. (Long) Shaykett, one of eight children.  Bud enjoyed growing up on the family ranch along the Belle Fourche River.  At age 14, he began working as a ranch hand for various local ranchers.  He graduated from Nisland High School in 1941.  Bud served in the Army during World War II, earning him a Purple Heart, a Bronze Star,  Combat Infantry Badge as well as other theater ribbons and honors. He married Alice Dennis May 3, 1946.  To this union were born three children; Judy, Gary, and Kay.

