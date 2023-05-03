Ralph J. “Bud” Shaykett, age 101, of Whitewood, SD, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Fort Meade VA Medical Center, Black Hills Healthcare at Fort Meade, SD following a brief illness.
Bud was born March 5, 1922, in Fruitdale, SD, to Ralph E. Shaykett and Clara E. (Long) Shaykett, one of eight children. Bud enjoyed growing up on the family ranch along the Belle Fourche River. At age 14, he began working as a ranch hand for various local ranchers. He graduated from Nisland High School in 1941. Bud served in the Army during World War II, earning him a Purple Heart, a Bronze Star, Combat Infantry Badge as well as other theater ribbons and honors. He married Alice Dennis May 3, 1946. To this union were born three children; Judy, Gary, and Kay.
Bud is survived by his daughter, Kay Kapsa of Whitewood, SD; his daughter-in-law, Claudia Engler Shaykett of Panama City, Panama; 8 grandchildren, Patrick Gilmore of Yankton SD, Shannon (Troy) Zwetzig of Newell, SD, Teresa (Justin) Larive of Hurley, SD, Scott (Alison) Shaykett of Valley Springs, SD, Amanda Shaykett of Fruitdale, SD, Krista (Patrick) Nero of McKinleyville, CA, Megan (Mark) Beard of Johnstown, CO, Stephanie (Brett) Boyd of Keller, TX; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Alice; his daughter, Judy; his son, Gary; his son-in-law, Ed Kapsa; his daughter-in-law, Wanda Sudrala; seven siblings; numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life at Believers Fellowship is being planned for this July as well as a committal service at Black Hills National Cemetery for both Bud and Alice. Dates and times will be announced at a later date.
A memorial has been established to the Whitewood Fire and Ambulance Service.
