Ralph Bryant, 89, long time resident of Lead; passed away on Wednesday Nov. 25, 2020. Ralph was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.Ralph was born on Feb. 5, 1932, in Douglas, Ga., to William and Ardelia Bryant. Ralph grew up in Coffee County with his 14 brothers and sisters. Ralph served in the Navy during the Korean War. While serving, he married Bette Koontz on Dec. 24, 1954. In October of 1955, the couple settled in Lead, where they raised their family. Ralph would then begin a career with Homestake Gold Mine where he held several positions starting as a contractor and later as a supervisor and head of the safety department. He retired in 1990 with 35 years of service. Ralph served as a volunteer firefighter and helped during the historic Deadwood fire. He was also a member of the local VFW, Masonic Temple, and the Moose Lodge. Ralph spent his last three years in Ashland Nebraska at Oxbow Living Center where he was surrounded with family, friends, and staff members whom he loved. Ralph spent his time enjoying the view of the pond, dancing, and celebrating life.Ralph was preceded in death by his wife Bette Bryant, son Ralph Robert, his mother and father William and Ardelia Bryant, his brothers Jimmy, John, Bill, Jack, Orville, Don, Joyce”JR”, and his sisters Fannie, Gertrude, Ruby, infant sister, and Lizzy. Remaining brothers and sisters are Charles, Patsy and Mary Jane. He is survived by his two daughters Ardeia Joyce Ruleaux, Omaha, Neb., and Deborah Lou List, Minneapolis, Minn.; his grandchildren, Elliot, Nathaniel, Katie, and Andrew; and great-grandchildren, Liam, Remy, Luca, James, and Henry. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. May he forever be where he can hear the wind blowing through the pine trees.
