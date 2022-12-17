Quintus Franke, Jr.

I woke up at 3 a.m. this morning, which is not uncommon for me these days, thinking about a gigantic figure in my life. As tears flowed down my cheeks, the memories flooded my mind.
As most of us know, when someone we love passes away, they leave a space where noone else can fill. For me, my Uncle Jr.’s space is enormous.
I think, “well, if you’d only known him, you’d totally understand what I mean.” Ha, he was enormous in size, truly, the Goliath of the family and when he was home everyone knew it.
As a little girl growing up in Belle Fourche, SD, the farm was my 2nd home. The Franke’s took pride in their little 40 acre spot of heaven. There’s so much history there. My dad, Charlie, tells us of all the shanagens he and Uncle Jr. had as young boys. One of 6 children, Uncle Jr. had his special role to play in the family. My aunties, Vernie, Esther and Phyllis were the girls of the bunch. The boys, strong and dutiful, were Jr., Charlie and Duane. Although dad’s admiration of his brother is strong, he doesn’t hesitate to tell us that Big Brother was also intimidating. Dad tells of times he spent under the kitchen table seeking refuge from big brother. He tells of the hours they’d spend on the acreage in the 1940’s working the crops. Yes, small as it was grandpa had the boys working hard on the farm every single day. I remember watching dad and Uncle Jr. in their jeans, white muscle shirts and gloves, lifting hay bales by hand onto the trailer. Uncle Jr. always had one in each hand with no trouble at all.
You see, you’d have to have been in his presence to get where my heart is with my uncle. I would be sitting in my grandma’s living room, a small farmhouse living room with 15-20 people in it on any given Christmas Day, and I’d look up to see this 6’2” broad shouldered, strong, smiling figure stooping down to get through the archway between grandma’s kitchen and living room. It wasn’t just his heighth that he pushed through, it was also the width of his shoulders, truly, he was gigantic. Even the largest of coffee mugs, would disappear in this mans large hand as he made his way into the room. And yet, the smile on his face was so comforting. Sitting on his lap as a little girl, I always felt safe. He’d say “hey, Chrissy” and give me a huge hug. I’d disappear into his presence.
Just as big and enormous a physical presence was my Uncle, so was he an enormous heart. If you were on the other side of his favor, look out, keep a large distance between you two, but his favor rested with the ones he loved. Although, I didn’t see him often enough, when I did, he had every single inch of his heart engaged. His language suited his size at times, but just as soon as he’d say “those Son’s a Bi....ches...” he’d turn around and smile and laugh and my heart would melt. I could sit and listen to him and dad laugh out loud all day long and it would be medicine to my soul. Somehow, maybe because of his size, he didn’t let people decide for him who he should be in life. He walked to the beat of his own drum. I would say he probably offended some, beat some up, talked a mean talk at times, but never did he let someone get into his business. There’s something to be admired about that.
My heart is still that little girl when I think of him. I’m taken a back, to the days of old, when man’s hard work, rough talk, mom’s home cooking, sisters house cleaning and fights with brothers weren’t so sidelined for the world wide web. Dad would say “the good ole’ days” ..
My Uncle Jr., Quintus Franke, Jr. may you rest in peace with those beautiful people who have gone before you. I’m sure you are kicking some butt in heaven as well. I sure miss your strength here on earth and long to see you again. Love, Chrissy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.