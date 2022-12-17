Quintus Franke, Jr.
Click to purchase this photo

I woke up at 3 a.m. this morning, which is not uncommon for me these days, thinking about a gigantic figure in my life.   As tears flowed down my cheeks,  the memories flooded my mind.  

As most of us know, when someone we love passes away, they leave a space where noone else can fill.   For me, my Uncle Jr.’s space is enormous.   

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.