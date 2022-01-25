Phyllis Washburn, 95, passed away peacefully at her home in Newcastle, Wyo., with her loving family by her side.
Phyllis was born on March 16, 1926, in Belle Fourche, to Joe and Laura Oliver. Phyllis received her elementary education in various country schools in eastern Montana and attended high school in Spearfish, South Dakota. Phyllis married Clifford Washburn on Feb. 6, 1947. They ranched and raised their family in Eastern and Southwestern Montana.
While ranching in Southwestern Montana, Phyllis earned her teaching degree from Western Montana College in Dillon. Phyllis always managed to find a teaching position wherever she lived. Most of her life was devoted to the education of students of all ages. She enjoyed her teaching career in Lima, Grant, and Alzada, Mont., and 10 years in Blueberry, Alberta, Canada, where she became a dual citizen.
Phyllis enjoyed hunting and fishing with friends and family. After her retirement, Phyllis and Clifford enjoyed traveling throughout the country.
Phyllis is survived by her son, Pat (Debbie) Washburn of Enid, Oklahoma; Karen (Jim) Watson of Mt. Ida, Ark., Sandra (Jerry) Welborn of Buffalo, Wyo.; Lee (Shirley) Washburn of Newcastle, Wyoming; 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish. Inurnment will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. In lieu of tangible contributions, live life, make memories and enjoy your family.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
