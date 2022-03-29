Phyllis Sander

Phyllis A. Sander, 82, passed away on March 26, 2022 at the United Living Center in Brookings, SD after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, April 2, 2022, at First Lutheran Church in Brookings. The service will be livestreamed through First Lutheran Brookings Facebook page and can also be found on the Rude’s Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church, beginning at 1:00 pm. Rude’s Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Phyllis grew up in Lead, SD and graduated from High School in 1957. She attended St John’s MacNamara School of Nursing in Rapid City and graduated in 1960 as a Registered Nurse. She then worked as a Registered Nurse in the Homestake Gold Mine Hospital in Lead, SD, was married in 1960 and then lived in Story City, Iowa where she worked as a nurse in the Story City Hospital for two years. Following a two year Army obligation in Washington, DC, the family moved to Brookings, SD and Phyllis started as a part-time nurse at the Brookings Hospital in 1967. She worked in many areas of the hospital, including the emergency room, newborn nursery and birthing area, and also served as shift supervisor in many areas. Phyllis was especially appreciated by expectant mothers in the OB area. She also served as interim Nursing Administrator in 1979. Phyllis also provided critical support in the creation of Daktronics, Inc. in 1969 as a cofounder with her husband and Al and Irene Kurtenbach. Phyllis retired in 1999 as Patient Education and Staff Development Coordinator in the Brookings Hospital.
As Patient Education and Staff Development Coordinator, Phyllis and Dr. Richard Holm of the Brookings Clinic, initiated and managed the Brookings Hospital Continuing Medical Education (CME) program for physicians and hospital staff, which was the first small hospital program in South Dakota. In addition, they developed a small hospital emergency room checklist for heart related emergencies.
Phyllis was an active member of First Lutheran Church, PEO, South Dakota Nurses Association, nursing advisory committees at both SDSU and USD, and received many honors for her dedication to nursing. Phyllis was active in the Brookings Sons of Norway Fjordland Lodge and was President in 2003 when the Lodge was designated the International Lodge of the Year.
Phyllis enjoyed bowling, playing Pinochle and Whist, camping in South Dakota, and especially her family and grandchildren. Many family gatherings in Brookings and Lead filled the houses to the brim. Her cooking was always a treat. She enjoyed every moment; however, we always knew when we needed to mend our ways when her stern look came our way.
Phyllis is survived by husband Duane Sander; children, Jeffrey (Melanie) Sander, Doreen (Alan) True, Julie (Michael) Wharton, and Brian Sander; sisters Lenora Haag, Debbie (Paul) Wakefield, Sara (Larry) Singrey; grandchildren Kaitlyn True, Connor True, Bailey (Kyle) Krueger, Mason (Renee) Wharton, Casey Wharton, Siri Sander and Maritta Sander.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and LaKota Gifford; one sister, Rosemary Mohr and brother-in-law, Robert Haag.
Condolences may be sent to the family through www.rudesfuneralhome.com
