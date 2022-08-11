Phyllis Rose (Schmidt) Fernen, 90, of Spearfish, passed away on Aug. 7, 2022.
She was born on Sept. 19, 1931, to Walter and Sophia (Heinert) Schmidt in a log cabin near Norris, S.D. She was the youngest of two brothers, Andrew and Melvin and two sisters, Viola and Lucille.
On Oct. 8, 1950, she married Kenneth Fernen at St. John Lutheran Church located near Norris, S.D. To this union eight children were born: Connie Fernen (Steve Griffin), Kenneth Fernen Jr., Cathryn Brogdon, LuAnn (John) Trudo, Linda (James) Anderson, Pamela Andrews, Debbie Teppo (Donnie Kirschenman), and Diana (Brent) Dschaak.
Soon after marriage, Kenneth deployed to Korea and Phyllis lived on her parent’s farm for two years. After Kenneth returned from Korea, they moved to his family farm and lived there until he died in 1969. After his death, Phyllis moved the family to Fruitdale, S.D. After the children were raised, she moved to Belle Fourche and later, Spearfish.
Phyllis was the best cook and put on huge meals for family get-togethers. Her vegetable and flower gardens were massive and beautiful. She loved raising milk goats and helping local farmers with nursing their animals back to health. She also sold bait to people fishing at Orman Dam and had many returning customers. She had a small antique store in Fruitdale and refinished and sold antique furniture. She also worked a variety of jobs to raise her children.
Before her arthritis set in, she crocheted afghans for all of her children and grandchildren. She was proud of her ever-growing family and especially loved babies.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; siblings and her son. Surviving are her seven daughters, 30 grandchildren and (so far) 50 great and great-great-grandchildren along with sisters-in-law Leona and Louise.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish with visitation one hour prior. Burial will take place at 12:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. In lieu of flowers, Phyllis requested people send donations to a child fighting cancer in your community or to the Butte Lawrence County 4-H Club. Honorary Pall Bearers will be her many, much-loved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
