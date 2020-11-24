Phyllis (Jenks) Pietz, 76, Mitchell, S.D. passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the Firesteel Nursing Home in Mitchell, S.D.
Phyllis was born on Oct. 29, 1944, at the Methodist Hospital in Mitchell, to Emery and Fern (Plamp) Jenks. She attended school at the country school Lisbon 21 through eighth-grade and graduated from Mitchell High School. Phyllis enjoyed playing the piano and was very accomplished at it. She played for church services at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mitchell, during her teen years. In the following years, Phyllis worked at Knodel Jewelry, Mitchell National Bank and the Mitchell Chamber of Commerce.
Phyllis married and had two daughters, Julie and Deborah. Julie married and had three children: Brittany, Drew and Brody. Deborah married and had a daughter, Loni.
Phyllis moved to Rapid City after a few years and remained there for several years to be near her daughters and grandchildren.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Brittany, Drew, Brody and Loni; three great grandchildren; sister, Shirley (Marvin) Baumgartel; brother, Don (Marla); sister-in-law, Mary Jenks; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Emery and Fern Jenks; daughters, Julie and Deborah; and brother, Ron.
A celebration of life will be planned for the Spring of 2021 in Rapid City.
Family and friends may sign Phyllis’s online guestbook at www.kirkfuneralhome.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.