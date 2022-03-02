WHITEWOOD | Philip Neri Bestgen, 98, Whitewood, SD, died Monday, February 28, 2022, at Monument Health in Sturgis.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 3, with rosary services beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 4, at St. Martin’s Chapel in Sturgis with Fr. Timothy Castor officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Aloysius Cemetery. A memorial has been established.
Philip was born October 28, 1923, north of Sturgis, SD, to John and Jesse (Dryer) Bestgen. He attended country schools and graduated from St. Martin’s Academy in Sturgis, SD.
On July 6, 1950, Philip married Darlene (Enright) at Sturgis. They moved to the Bestgen farm and ranch where they farmed for the next 60 years. After Darlene’s death, Philip continued living on the farm until his death.
Philip had great wit throughout his life. In his later years he wrote wonderful poems to share with his family. His wife and their family were the joy of his life. He repeatedly stressed that the greatest treasure in life is family, and he considered himself the richest man alive.
Survivors include his sons, Leo (Sinnet) Bestgen, Sturgis, Greg (Judy) Bestgen, Rapid City, Roch (Rita) Bestgen, Whitewood, Dan (Deb) Bestgen, Rapid City, Tim (Karen) Bestgen, Piedmont, Rob (Susan) Bestgen, Rochester, MN; daughters, Nerine (John) Gross, Sturgis, Mary (Jerry) Werdel, Yankton, SD, Sharon (Jeff) Beardt, Rapid City; seventy-one grandchildren, eighty great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene; his parents; seven siblings; and five grandsons.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.
