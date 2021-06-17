Peter O. Wolf, 98, of Bismarck N.D., passed peacefully while surrounded by family on June 14, 2021, in Belle Fourche.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday June 18, at St. Mary’s Catholic church in Bismarck. There will be no visitation although there will be a rosary service prior to mass. A burial service will be at St. John’s Cemetery, Zeeland following the memorial service. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.
Peter was born in Zeeland North Dakota Dec. 24, 1922, to John and Mary Wolf. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Katie (Wenninger) and survived by his two sons, Kenneth and Leo Wolf. He was loved by his five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren as well as two great-greatgrandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Pete’s name to a children’s charity of your choice, Pete and Katie were very passionate about assisting children in need.
The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with his family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.
