Perry was called home to the Lord Sept. 30, 2021. He was born on July 2, 1960, to Bert and Susan Messmer in Dickinson, N.D. He grew up in Deadwood, and graduated from LHS in 1978. He drove truck for most of his life after high school. Most recently he drove with Hammond Trucking hauling road oil. He loved his family very much and spent as much time with them as he could. He loved smoking meat and was very good at it!
He was preceded in death by his father, his infant son George and a special uncle, George and numerous other aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his wife Mabel and his daughters Debbie, Kimberly, and Ashley, two brothers and three sisters, JoAnn (Floyd) Park, Rapid City, Donna (David) Vanden Hoek-Wiles, Spearfish, Francis Messmer, Phoenix, Ariz., Sheila Messmer, Phoenix, Ariz., and Scott (Elizabeth) Messmer VA.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish, burial will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
