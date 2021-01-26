Penny K. Palmer, 78 of Spearfish went to the heavens above on Jan. 22, 2021, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Penny was born Jan. 30, 1942, in Yankton, to B.W. and Naomi (Krenn) Joslyn. Penny grew up in the Rapid City, Yankton and Mission, S.D. areas. She graduated from high school in Estherville, Iowa. Penny married Peter A. Ring and they resided in Estherville, Iowa and had two daughters to this union, Tammera L. Ring-Gjerde and Deaun R. DeLeva. Penny later married Harvard Duncan and with that union two daughters and a son were born; Leslie N. Duncan and Aimee A. Palmer and Ryan J. Duncan. Penny relocated to California and met and married William Palmer, with this union William’s daughter, Janet Heidebrecht joined the family.
Penny’s passion was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Penny was an avid antique collector always going to auctions looking for antiques to decorate their home.
Penny was preceded in death by her father, B.W. Joslyn, mother, Naomi (Krenn) Joslyn, her late husband, Peter A. Ring and daughter, Leslie N, Duncan.
She is survived by her husband, William Palmer, daughters; Tammera L. Ring-Gjerde, Deaun R. DeLeva, Aimee A. Palmer and Janet Heidebrecht and son, Ryan J. Duncan, five grandchildren; Kristine Coffield, Derrick Heidebrecht, Matthew Palmer, William Babb and Skyla Babb, seven great-grandchildren; Lilly Coffield, Ethan Heidebrecht, Evan Coffield, Noah Heidebrecht, Khole Heidebrecht, Nathan Coffield and Tobey Heidebrecht.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish.
A memorial has been established to benefit the Western Hills Humane Society in Spearfish.
Online condolences may be written at www.fider-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
