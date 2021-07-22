An amazing artist, mother, and trail blazing woman passed away on July 19, 2021, Penny Harvey Green has flown the coop. Penny was born in Deadwood, on Oct. 12, 1942, the daughter of Forrest J. Harvey.
She literally painted the town and made an impression everywhere she went. She graduated from Lead High School in 1960, where she painted a mural along the hallways. Penny moved away from the Black Hills for a few years, working as a commercial artist in California, while serving as P.T.A. President, working with the local school system.
Her artwork can be seen throughout the United States in National Parks, theme parks, overseas and regionally at the High Plains Heritage Center.
In 1978, she returned to the Black Hills settling in Sturgis, serving for sixteen years on the City Council.
Penny could paint on anything, canvas, bricks, leaves, bark, screens, woods, saws, pumpkins, ETC. Founding the Sturgis Art Show at the armory where artists and crafters would sell their creations.
She Created the Christmas window paintings, and painted windows through downtown Sturgis for many years.
Penny painted the fairgrounds, the billboard of Welcome to Sturgis from Boulder Canyon Rd., the Meade County Courthouse and more. She taught art lessons at the Hillsview Highrise and Sturgis Public Library for years and had numerous students including the blind, learn lifetime art skills.
Penny was very active in the Sturgis community volunteering countless hours, including the Meade County School District. She created the Sturgis Clean-Up, where families would go all over Sturgis cleaning up trash and whoever collected the most bags received a prize. As a long-time member of Zonta, she created many fundraisers, including painting pumpkins.
She worked at the Meade County Times-Tribune, Dakota Arms and at the Meade County State’s Attorney Office.
Penny was an avid fisherwoman, markswoman and outdoorswoman. Her personal record rainbow trout weighing in at 20 lb., with a length of 29 inches caught at Canyon Lake with her float tube on 5lb. line.
She won many awards for her silhouette shooting, and enjoyed Taekwondo obtaining the rank of brown belt.
She loved traveling and learning about the different areas of the country.
Penny was a talker and a doer, she backed up what she said and finished what she started, living life to the fullest and was very loved by her entire family and friends.
There will be a private family service at the Historic Harvey Ranch Homestead in the high Limestone plateau.
Penny is survived by her children: Tim Green, Colo.; Tammy Green, Okla.; Toni Green Auld, Va.; Husband Greg Frey; Brother: Jerome G. Harvey (Big Jerome), Spearfish; Sister Jeanette Harvey, Aberdeen. Grandchildren: Matthew, Jordan, Gage, Kieron, Reilly, Kalli, David. Great-grandchildren: Kaylie and Kylie. Many nephews, nieces, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her daughter Teri Johnson her father Forrest J. Harvey and Brother Raymond Harvey
The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider donating to a scholarship fund or to your favorite charity in Penny Harvey Green name.
