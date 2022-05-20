Peggy Renee Lungren Calvert, 69, a resident of the WV Caring Hospice Facility in Elkins, departed this life Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in the care facility. Death was following a period of declining health.
She was born on Sept. 4, 1952, in Sturgis, a daughter of the late Ruben and Dorothy Reinhardt Lungren.
She is survived by one son; Brian Koval of Clemtown; three siblings, Ford Lungren of Sturgis, Scott Lungren of Gillette, Wyo., and Cynthia Merkel of Spearfish; and two grandsons, Brian White and Aiden Koval.
Peggy attended the schools of South Dakota and was a graduate from the Newell High School. She was previously employed at Mylan Pharmaceuticals in Morgantown. She enjoyed crafting and diamond art. She was a great cook and loved to bake, she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
