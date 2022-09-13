Peggy Pat Hall, 78, of Lead, SD passed away very unexpectedly but peacefully on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Monument Hospital in Spearfish, SD.
Peggy Pat was born on May 30, 1944 in Independence, Missouri to Joe Pat & Wilma Farley. She was raised in Murray, Kentucky and very proud of her Kentucky roots. She graduated from Murray High School & Murray State University with her teaching degree. She then moved to Northern California and began her teaching career. After living in California for several years, she moved to Arizona, New Mexico & eventually settled in Dolores, Colorado. She was a stay-at-home mom until her children entered school and then she returned to teaching in Shiprock, New Mexico on the Navajo Reservation until her retirement.
She was an accomplished stained glass artist and shared her talent with others through teaching. She lived her life to the fullest each day spending time with friends and family. She loved spending time outdoors, especially her summers at Iron Creek Lake and time at the beach with her son, John. She was very welcoming and inclusive of everyone she met having never met a stranger. She was an avid reader, loved her daily walks and had a knack for plants and flowers. Animals were naturally drawn to her kind and loving spirit. In her younger years, she enjoyed raising Appaloosas, horse back riding, hiking, bike riding, swimming and spending time in nature. She had a generous, enthusiastic nature that drew people to her kind heart. She was fiercely independent, strong willed, had a wonderfully witty sense of humor and wasn’t afraid to live her life on her own terms. She had the strongest and kindest heart. She gave all the love she had to everyone in her life. She was a wonderful mother, granny, sister and friend. She is survived by her children, John Lockie (Robbin) of San Diego, CA; Amy Hall of Rapid City, SD; Mandy Hall (Nels Nelson) of Cortez, CO; and
Louise Graham (Dayne) of Sturgis, SD. Her beloved grandchildren meant the world to her. They include, Big Max, Sammy, Little Max, Lilli, Clara and Roman. She is also survived by her siblings, cousins and other extended family. In addition to family, she had a huge circle of friends who were considered family & will forever miss her. She is preceded in death by her mother and father.
Out of respect for her wishes, no services will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Peggy would have loved for donations to be made to any local charity that benefits animals or local artists. Her children would like to personally thank and express their gratitude to all of her friends at Iron Creek Lake, the first responders, Sheriff’s deputies, the entire staff at the Spearfish Hospital, the staff at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel and all of her dear friends that came to visit her. We are beyond heart broken and will forever miss and love her. She will always be in our hearts.
