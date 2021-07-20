Pearletta Drolc, 92, of Belle Fourche, died Thursday, July 15, 2021.
The funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the Connection Church in Belle Fourche. Visitation will take place 5-7 p.m. Friday at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Interment will take place at Pine Slope Cemetery.
Pearletta is survived by her children: Kathy (Pete) Gradinaru of Spearfish, Monte (Heide) Drolc of Piedmont, Randy (Sherry) Drolc of Belle Fourche, Karen (Keith) Massey of Spearfish, LaRae Huffman of Rapid City; 12 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her brother, Manley Siewert of Spearfish; and sister, Minetta (Henry) Zimmermann of Hettinger, N.D.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Meniva Siewert; husband, Samuel; brother, Duane Siewert; sisters-in-law, Arlene and Virginia Siewert.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.