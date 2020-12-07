A life well lived…Paula Marie “Polly” Dittman passed away on December 2, 2020 right where she wanted to be: at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born August 17, 1929 in Denver, Colorado to Paul and Ada (Van der Linden) Grosz. Polly graduated from the University of South Dakota with a Bachelors in Education. She taught kindergarten in both Illinois and South Dakota and was never too busy to sit down on the floor with kids and get out books to examine a bug or some other creature.
Polly married the love of her life, Allen Lee “Dit” Dittman on December 28, 1952 and after living in a few locations, finally settled in their home in Spearfish, South Dakota. Polly and Dit were happily married for almost 35 years until Dit’s untimely death in 1987.
She also worked for numerous years at The Black Hills Pioneer newspaper. She was full of fun and life, was spunky, feisty and stubborn with eyes that sparkled with humor. She loved all the holidays, putting up decorations and holding huge family gatherings for meals at her house. However, cooking was not one of her talents with many hilarious stories told about her cooking endeavors. Luckily her kids are all excellent cooks, a talent learned in self-defense, and provided the food for the meals. Polly was always ready to go whether taking trips, going hunting, playing golf, Black Friday shopping or simply driving through her beloved Black Hills. Family always seemed to congregate at her house and there were many multi-generation card games played around her huge dining room table accompanied by much teasing and laughter.
Polly is survived by her daughters, Julie Ginsbach (Buck) and Sandi Kellogg (Kent); her sons, Danny (Jodi) Dittman and Gregg (Sarah) Dittman; ten (10) grandchildren, nine (9) great grandchildren; many other loving nieces, nephews and relatives; as well as her close friend, Erin Halsey. Polly was well loved.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Lee (Dit) Dittman; brothers, Roland Ward Grosz and Donald Grosz; and her parents, Paul and Ada Grosz.
Due to COVID-19, a grave side service is limited to immediate family members only. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations towards a bench which will be placed in Spearfish Canyon in Polly’s memory may be sent to 679 Cedar Brake Drive, Cordova, TN 38018.
