Paul Bruce Carroll, 67, went home to be with his Savior on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, after battling complications from COVID-19. He peacefully passed from this life with his family by his side in a Chattanooga, Tenn., hospital.
National Guardsman, law enforcement officer, faithful Christ follower, and loving family man — Paul Carroll lived out love, integrity, and servant leadership in everything he did.
Paul was born in Dearborn, Mich., but lived in New Jersey, Ontario, Canada and Detroit, Mich., before marrying the love of his life Joy Ellen Wical Carroll in 1979. Paul and Joy settled in Spearfish, where they were active members of Calvary Temple Assembly of God.
Paul served his country proudly and honorably as a U.S. Army National Guardsman, achieving the rank of sergeant first class, and retiring as platoon leader after 29 years. He was deployed in both Iraq and Afghanistan, and earned several medals and awards for his loyal active duty and leadership.
Following in the footsteps of his esteemed father-in-law, Clare Wical, Paul worked as a miner at Homestake Gold Mine in Lead, for 14 years. When he wasn’t deployed, involved in drills, or working at the mine, Paul’s love for public service led him to minister to his community as a dedicated Law Enforcement Officer. He was a diligent member of the Spearfish Police Department Reserves for 17 years and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Department for 12 years.
In May of 2020, after retiring from a fulfilling career, Paul and devoted wife Joy moved to Cleveland, Tenn., to share their retirement years near their youngest daughter and her family. While in Cleveland, they became part of the Mt. Olive Ministries family.
Paul Bruce Carroll was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Bruce Carroll and Kathleen Scott Carroll. He had a special bond with, and was deeply loved by, his father and mother-in-law, Clare and MayJean Wical, also of Spearfish, now deceased.
Paul is survived by his loving wife Joy, their daughters, Michele Hill (John Eckart) of Spearfish, and Stephanie Grable of Cleveland, Tenn., and two sisters, Loraine Wood and Kelly Wood-Scott. As beloved Papa, Paul leaves behind his six grandchildren (Anna Miller, Matt Hill, Amy Sergent, Grace Rogers, Paul Riddle Jr., and Danielle Kunkel) and eight great-grandchildren, who all adored him.
Interment with military honors will be at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, on June 25 at 10:30 a.m. with a celebration of life service at 1:30 p.m. at Calvary Temple Assembly of God in Spearfish.
We invite you to send a message of condolence and view the Carroll family guestbook at www.ralphbuckner.com.
Ralph Buckner Funeral Home and Crematory in Cleveland, Tenn., is in charge of the local arrangements.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Mt. Olive Ministries—3522 Harrison Pike, Cleveland, TN 37311.
Select “other” fund and enter Paul Carroll in the memo. Checks may also be mailed to the address above.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.