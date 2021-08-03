Patsy Stonehouse, 91, of Burwell, Neb., passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, in Albion, Neb.
Patsy was born May 30, 1930, in Springfield, Ill., to Horace and Helen (Green) Montgomery. She attended school in western Neb., and worked as a secretary.
She married Arthur Stonehouse. Their union was blessed with Gale Stonehouse, Dale Jeffrey Stonehouse, and Carolyn (Stonehouse) Rose.
Patsy had an adventurous spirit and loved to travel, and had a great appreciation for the outdoors. Swimming, gardening, golf, and reflecting on her time living in Kuwait were some of her fondest memories. Sailing with her children and having a lakeside picnic alongside her grandchildren were her favorite things to do.
Cherries were her favorite snack, and loved baking pie. She enjoyed the simple things in life and had many cherished friendships from around the world.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Horace and Helen Montgomery. Her brothers: Robert and Dale Montgomery. Her husband: Arthur Stonehouse. Her children: Dale Jeffrey Stonehouse and Carolyn (Stonehouse) Rose.
She was survived by her daughter: Gale Stonehouse (70). Her son-in-law: David Rose (63); sister-in-law Cleo Montgomery. Her grandchildren: Ben Rose (39), Ashley (Rose) Campbell (34), and Lindsey Rose (32). Her great-grandchildren: Grayson Rose (9), Anna Kate Rose (9), Channing Rose (6), and Lucy Campbell (3).
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at the Ash Hollow Cemetery.
Prairie Hills Funeral Home of Ogallala is in charge of arrangements.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.