With heavy hearts we share that our beloved Patrick McKeown left our earthly world Saturday, July 23, 2022. Although we are saddened, we know he is eagerly greeted at his next destination.
Nov. 12, 1955 marked the day Patrick was born to Louis and Gail (Graham) McKeown in Baker, Mont. Numerous siblings would follow but his role as the oldest was classic-responsible, reliable, dependable.
During his youth he moved innumerable times and attended countless schools. Probably this lifestyle influenced his personality. Social, nonjudgmental Patrick quickly befriended others, many for life. His happy, dimpled smile along with his deep brown eyes won many hearts!
Ultimately he graduated from Lead High School in 1974. His 26-year mining career at Homestake Mining Company began the next day. With the company’s closure he relocated and retrained. Patrick became a mail carrier for the State of Montana in Helena. Retirement concluded his second career.
In Patrick’s life multiples of two were prevalent. A fortunate man was he who shared his life with two loving wives (Linda Loescher and Debbie Strang), two beautiful daughters (Denise McKeown and Amanda McKeown Flage), and two glorious grandchildren (Malcolm Innes and Avery Flage).
As an avid outdoorsman, hunting and fishing were never ending. Metal detecting for treasures also kept him outside. He was a collector of anything perceived as valuable...and to him everything was valuable! He wisely researched the best areas to explore.
Though he preferred to deeply plant roots where he lived, especially after the instability of his youth, he did enjoy traveling to Alaska and Norway/Denmark.
Recently, Patrick, with his beloved cat in tow, returned to Lead to be near family.
Awaiting his arrival for fishing and celebration in Heaven are his wife, Linda, daughter Denise, mother Gail Graham Baum, brothers Alvin and Tony, and a multitude of extended family and friends.
Remaining here to treasure the good times are daughter Amanda (Scott), grandchildren Malcolm and Avery, father Louis, and first wife Debbie. Also included are numerous siblings along with their families, an extensive extended family and precious friends.
Patrick liked a good celebration! Everything was cause for such an event. With that in mind, Patrick’s Celebration of Life will be Friday, September 16, 2022 from 5-8 p.m. at the Deadwood VFW. Please, gather with us to share stories.
Final resting site will be Riverside Cemetery, Marmarth, ND. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
