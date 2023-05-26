Patricia Tope

Patricia June Tope (Patty), 77, of Belle Fourche, SD, passed away at Monument Health Spearfish Hospital on May 22, 2023.
Patty was born in Deadwood, SD, on September 23, 1945, to the late Jack and Vera Mailloux. She married Delbert Hastings on June 29, 1962, in Sturgis, SD. To this union her only child Kimberly was born. Kim was the light of her life until her passing in 2014. Patty lived in Newcastle, WY, until the death of her husband then returned to Spearfish, SD, in 1972.
She began her life serving the public by waiting tables, bartending, and even as custodian for a period of time. She married Wilfred Tope on May 20, 1981, in Spearfish, SD. To this union she gained two stepchildren, Cindy (Tope) Nieber, and Doug Tope. In Belle Fourche she worked at the Belle Fourche Community Center, Country Club, and finally at the Stadium Sports Grill until her retirement in 2018. During her decade plus at the Stadium Sports Grill she gained close friends Kris and Crystal Kryza who referred to her as “mom”. Patty enjoyed going to lunch with friends and family and playing the occasional video lottery.
Patty is survived by grandsons, Austin (Maclyn) Westland, Zachary Westland, Bryson Westland; step-children, Cindy (Brett) Nieber and Doug Tope; step-grandsons, Justin Nieber and Blaine (Karissa) Nieber; great-grandchildren, KyAnn Nieber, Kira Nieber, Briar Nieber, Willow Nieber, and Huxton Westland; brother, Gary (Gayle) Mailloux; and son-in-law, Jeff Westland. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
In heaven, she will reunite with her daughter, Kimberly Westland; husbands, Delbert Hastings and Wilfred Tope; her parents; brothers, Jerry and Randy Mailloux.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis from 5:00-6:00pm. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at the Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche at 10:00am.
