Patricia Takamatsu, 90, passed away Monday, March 14 2022, at her home in St Onge. Patricia was the daughter of Swanti and Bessie Swanson, the youngest of three children and only girl. She grew up in Meade and Butte counties; she and her cousins were depression babies. She married Leroy Shannon of Vale and Lead, and they raised six kids. She later married Roy Mitsugi Takamatsu of Texas and Hawaii.
Patricia attended schools in Newell and Vale. She and her husband LeRoy farmed in the Vale area many years before moving to Lead. She worked as a nurse’s aide in the seniors home and St Joseph Hospital in Deadwood. Later, she travelled extensively with her second husband. They lived in Hawaii prior to her moving to St Onge. Patricia loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great -grandchildren, and her cats and dogs. She faithfully rescued cats in St Onge for many years and always took them to the veterinarian to keep them in good shape. She loved to crochet, write poetry, and read. In later years she enjoyed gardening and crafts, especially with felt or seashells. She had many friends and acquaintances in St Onge, Deadwood, and Lead.
Patricia was predeceased by her parents Swanti and Bessie, brothers Robert Swanson and Fredrick Swanson, and husband Leroy Shannon. She is survived by her children: Cathy (Shannon) and Kerry Sutfin of Colorado, Thomas and Jennie (Burke) Shannon of Arizona, Michael Shannon of Nevada, Susan (Shannon) and Robert Christian of Spearfish, Patrick Shannon of Illinois, and Shawn Shannon of California. Her grandchildren: Elisabeth (Sutfin) Smith, Jeremy and Lea (Milan) Sutfin, Joshua and Amanda (Oldham) Sutfin, Valerie Shannon, Eric and Lauren (Kramp) Shannon, Amanda (Shannon) and Mete Topcu, Sandra Shannon, Michael Shannon, Marc and Claudia Shannon, Cathyann (Christian) Hahn, Justin Shannon, Kelly and Danielle Shannon, Lauren Shannon and Jacob, Leroy Shannon, and Scarlet Shannon. Her great grandchildren; Mercedes Smith, Tasha (Smith) and Demarion Kohn, Chase and Holly (Neitz) Sutfin, Jade Sutfin and Cody Kieskowski, Alexandra Sutfin, Sawyer Shannon, Brady Shannon, Edison Hahn, and Dorian Hahn. Her great-great grandchildren; Dustin Sutfin and Elijah Sutfin.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, March 29, at the St. Onge Bar in St. Onge, from 4-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers and cards, please make a donation to the Western Hills Humane Society, 324 Industrial Dr., Spearfish, SD 57783.
