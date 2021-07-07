Patricia Chastain, 85, of Belle Fourche, died Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.
The funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Belle Fourche. There will be no visitation. Inurnment will take place in Salem, Ohio. Arrangements are with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills where an online guestbook is available at: www.LeveringtonFH.com
Patricia is survived by her husband of many years, Don of Belle Fourche.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.