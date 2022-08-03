Patricia Ann (Wilts) Ainsworth

Patricia Ann (Wilts) Ainsworth was born on December 1, 1948, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Wilfred and Frances Wilts. She joined older brothers Jim, LeRoy, and Jerald on the farm just west of Sioux Falls. Sister Barb and brother Wendell joined their family soon after. The family moved to a farm near Chancellor, SD where the kids got into all sorts of mischief. They loved it when their many cousins would visit and the shenanigans increased!

Patty attended elementary school at District 90 Country School where her Aunt Bernice Wilts was the only teacher of grades 1-8. Having your aunt as your teacher, for such a talkative little girl, had many perks; but it also meant her parents heard about EVERYTHING that happened during the school day.

