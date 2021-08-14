Patricia Ann Webster, 79, of Deadwood was born in Letcher, S.D., on July 4, 1942, to Ralph and Laura Moore. She passed away at Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City, surrounded by family, on July 23, 2021.
Pat graduated from Letcher High School in 1960. On Aug. 12, 1960, she married John Essink in Letcher. Shortly after that the service took them to New Jersey, California, and Mitchell, S.D., in 1965 and settled in Deadwood, S.D.
To this union they had three children, Dan, Jeff, and Lisa! On Jan. 21, 1989, Pat married Chuck Webster and to that union she added Deb, Russ, Cindy and Belinda and the “Brady Bunch” was formed. Pat worked several jobs in her adult life and a few of her favorites were working as a dispatcher for the Deadwood Police Department, owner and operator of CP’s Sports Den and a manager of Tomahawk Country Club. In these jobs she made so many wonderful friends who she cherished always. Her most important and favorite job of all was being a mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Pat absolutely cherished her family and loved having family gatherings with lots of food and homemade treats.
Pat was proceeded in death by her parents, two brothers, Ralph and Richard; her son, Jeff Essink; daughter-in-law, Teddi; and her step-daughter, Cindy Hammer. She leaves behind her son, Dan (Michelle) Essink; daughter, Lisa (Mike) Kitzmiller; daughter-in-law, Sherry Essink; step-daughter, Deb (John) Tridle; step-son, Russ (Kay) Webster; step-daughter, Belinda (Scott) Rovere; two sisters, Marylou (Gill) Knappmiller and Linda (Gary) Endorf; 25 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pat will always be remembered for making everyone feel like family and her deep love that she had for her family, her amazing cooking and her willingness to help anyone she could. She will be deeply missed.
There will be a celebration of life at the VFW in Deadwood on Aug. 21, 2021 at 3 p.m.
Arrangements are under the care of Black Hills Funeral Home in Sturgis.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Lead/Deadwood School District Backpack Program. Memorials can be sent to PO Box 202, Deadwood, SD 57732.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.