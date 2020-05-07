Pamela Jo Richter, 57, of Spearfish, passed away May 3, 2020 with her family at her side in Rapid City.
Memorial services will be held Tuesday, May 12 at 10 a.m. at the High Plains Western Heritage Center in Spearfish.
Pam was born in Belle Fourche, on October 6, 1962, to Wendelyn and Doris Richter.
She graduated from Sturgis Brown High School in 1980. On May 3, 2009, she married Galen Johnson.
Pam worked as a waitress in Deadwood. She was known by many throughout the Black Hills and across the U.S. for her witty personality and entertaining antics. There were many locals and tourists who would come back to the restaurant just to see her. She was always putting others before herself and this included being a board member of the local National Mutual Benefit chapter.
She had many accomplishments including placing third in the world at the National Eight Ball Tournament in Las Vegas in 1993. Another proud moment was her hole in one at the Spearfish Canyon Country Club. She enjoyed golfing, gardening, and spending time with her animals and her family.
Pam is survived by her husband, Galen Johnson; parents, Wendelyn and Doris Richter; son, Clint Corean and his wife Rachel, grandchildren, Helayna, Sam, and Kady; brother, Mike Richter; his son, Derrick Richter (Heidi) and their children; his daughter, Jessica Richter; sister Suzanne (Timothy) Hammers and their children; step-children, Anthony Sharp (Tisha) and their children; and Amanda Eannarino (Mike) and their children. She was preceded in death by her grandparents as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Pam was loved by everyone she met, she has touched the hearts of everyone who had the opportunity to meet her.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
