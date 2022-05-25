Palmer Smith, 95, of Spearfish, died Monday, May 23, 2022 at the Rolling Hills Healthcare Center in Belle Fourche.
A graveside service will be held 10:30am Friday, May 27, 2022 at the Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Gillette WY. There will be no visitation. Military Honors will be provided by the Gillette American Legion Drill Team.
Palmer is survived by his sister, Jackie Holland of Spearfish, and several extended relatives and friends.
