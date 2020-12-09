Otis Edward Chaplin, 93, Belle Fourche, was greatly loved by his family, friends, and caregivers; he passed from this life to be with Jesus on Dec. 2, 2020 at the Ft. Meade VA Hospice facility.
Otis was born on Aug. 11, 1927 in Richland County, Illinois to Stanley Otis and Mary Lydia (Fritschle) Chaplin. He joined the Navy in 1944, while in the 10th grade, later earning his GED, and served on the Lexington until after the end of the war.
Otis married Barbara Jean Ulrich on June 12, 1949. During 66 years of marriage, they moved many times, going first from Illinois to the oil fields of Abilene, Texas. They were stationed at the Great Lakes, Ill., during the Korean War, when Otis was called back to the Navy in 1951. They returned to oil field work in Worland, Wyo., Wells, Nev., Tioga, N.D., and related work in Williston, N.D. After managing a brake shop for 11 years in Minot, N.D., they moved back to Illinois in 1975; he was a parts man in a machine shop until retirement. He was his wife’s caregiver for several years before moving to Belle Fourche in 2013 to be near their son, Mark and daughter-in-law, Ruth. Barbara was a resident in assisted living for two years; Otis lived six years with Mark and Ruth, one year in Sandstone Senior Living and nearly seven months in hospice at the Ft. Meade VA facility.
He was a long-time member of the American Legion and VFW, often participating in military honors for veterans in Illinois. He enjoyed carpentry, yardwork, gardening, traveling and helping family and friends. Otis was known for his patience, kindness, common sense, integrity and love for family, friends and country. In his later years, Otis came to know and accept Christ as his personal Savior.
Otis is survived by his son, Mark (Ruth) Chaplin of Belle Fourche; granddaughter, Danielle Chaplin of Lawrenceville, Ill.; two great-granddaughters, Kylar Worstell and Delilah Wells of Lawrenceville, Ill.; brother-in-law, Paul (Phyllis) Ulrich of Olney, IL; former daughter-in-law, Roxana (Delvin) Cessna of Lawrenceville, Ill.; sister, Louise Shearer of Vincennes, Ind. and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Mary Chaplin; wife, Barbara Chaplin; son, Neal Chaplin; two granddaughters, Heather Chaplin and Vanessa Wells; two brothers, Glen Chaplin and Myrl Chaplin and his sister, Esther Peck.
A ceremonial tribute will be held Thursday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. at Calvary Temple AG in Spearfish, officiated by his son, Pastor Mark Chaplin. Graveside service and burial will follow later in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery near Olney, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage people to give to veterans in need.
An online guest book and video tribute is available at klinefuneralchapel.com
The funeral will be live streamed and published for viewing at your convenience on the website klinefuneralchapel.com.
