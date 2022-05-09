Omer Sauvageau, 82, passed away April 9, 2022, at Lovelace Medical Center, Albuquerque, NM.
Omer was born October 21, 1939 in Belfield ND to Gladys and Louis Sauvageau After graduation he enlisted in the US Navy and was discharged May, 1962. He worked at the Homestake Gold mine in lead SoutH Dakota for 12 years. Omer than worked for 28 years for the Mine Safety Health Administration as an inspector and investigator for the southwest region.
Omer is survived by his wife of 48 years Deb, six sisters, seven brothers and numerous nephews and nieces.
Mass will be 9 o’clock May 12 at Saint Patricks Catholic Church Lead South Dakota with final interment at the Black Hills national cemetery in Sturgis South Dakota.
