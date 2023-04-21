O. Myron Jerde, MD
Age 92 of Reva, SD, formerly of Sioux Falls and Piedmont, SD, went to be with his Lord April 17, 2023 surrounded by family, at the family ranch in his own house.
Ole Myron Jerde was born October 4, 1930 in Hettinger, ND, the oldest of three children of Ole Martinius Jerde and Benna Dina Larson. Myron grew up on the U Cross ranch near Sorum, SD and attended a country school nearby. He played on the Sorum baseball team on the field beside Skoger Lutheran Church where he was confirmed. Myron attended Bison High School and graduated in 1949 from Lead High School, and enjoyed choir, band, and his studies.
Myron was drafted for the Korean War and joined the Army in the Fall of 1953. After serving two years, he returned to the U Cross. Myron moved to Sioux Falls for college at Augustana College in 1956, enjoying chorus and his biology and business courses. During college, he met student Marilyn Grace Soma, and they were married on August 28, 1958. Son Olaf Mark was born in 1959, and Myron and Marilyn graduated from Auggie in 1960.
Myron attended the University of South Dakota School of Medicine in 1960 through 1962 and moved to Denver in 1962 to attend the University of Colorado Medical School, graduating in 1964. Son Stephan was born in Denver in 1962. The family moved to Minneapolis, MN, for residency at Hennepin County General Hospital and he was Deputy Coroner. Sons David and Philip were born in Minneapolis in 1964 and 1968. The family moved to Rapid City, SD in 1968, where Myron joined the Internal Medicine Group. Twins Curtis and Lisa were born in 1969. The family moved to a ranch in Piedmont, SD, in 1972.
Myron initiated the dialysis unit at Rapid City Regional Hospital and had much to do with starting the hospital’s respiratory department. He worked tirelessly in medicine in Rapid City, and was a beloved and exceptional doctor. Myron retired from private practice and remained active in the medical community after retirement, working for the Fort Meade Veterans Administration, the University of South Dakota Medical School as West River Dean, and then worked for the State in the area of infectious diseases. Marilyn and he eventually moved to Spearfish, and enjoyed friends and family, bird watching, and many drives through Spearfish Canyon. They then moved to Sioux Falls, partaking in countryside drives and continuing education at Hillsdale College and a Lutheran hostel in Wisconsin.
Myron and Marilyn were active at Grace Lutheran Church in Sturgis, and they were charter members of Piedmont Valley Lutheran Church. He enjoyed singing with the Shrine of Democracy Barbershop Chorus in Rapid City with son Curt, and was on a variety of boards of non-profit associations.
In 2020, Myron and Marilyn returned to the U Cross ranch, when Marilyn’s health was failing. Myron continued his care for her through her passing on February 13, 2021. Afterwards, he worked on the ranch on a nearly daily basis in some role or another. Moving cattle and buffalo were among his favorite tasks. He had given up riding the horseback of his youth in place of a black F150. He enjoyed family and friends visiting often. Myron also picked out a white guard dog, naming her Siv, and raised her up from a puppy.
Myron is survived by his children Mark, Stephan (Karen), David (Kathy), Phil (Jill), Curt, Lisa (Paul); twenty-seven grandchildren; two great-grandsons; sister Beverley; many cousins; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife Marilyn, parents Ole and Benna, and brother Loren.
Myron gave many gifts in this life. He gave the gift of caring and healing to his patients. And to his beloved family, he gave gifts of wisdom, laughter, and most of all love. His heart was always open to all!
Funeral services will be held at 11 am Monday, April 24 with visitation one hour prior at Abiding Savior Lutheran Church at 4100 South Bahnson Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD. The service will be livestreamed ( www.abidingsavior.church/live). Interment West Nidaros Church Cemetery, Crooks SD.
Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999
