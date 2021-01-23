Norma Jane Beug (nee: Rose)

Norma Jane Beug crossed over the Milky Way – to meet up again with the love of her life, Milo, on Jan. 18, 2021. She passed of natural causes, having survived COVID-19, on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
She was born Dec. 15, 1928, an only child to John and Margaret Rose (Hough), in Meade County, S.D. A child of the depression and World War II years, she graduated high school in Sioux Falls and attended Augustana College. On a trip to visit her uncle Bill Rose in the Black Hills, she met the son of a neighbor rancher, a handsome sailor, home on leave from the War in the Pacific.
Norma married Milo Beug in 1947. They built a home in Sturgis and forged their way in those tough times, using their artistic skills, love of beautiful craftsmanship, and plain hard work, creating an interior design business on Main Street. Norma bore five children while continuing to work full-time, taking great pride in their accomplishments and educating them well.
After decorating most every home in the Black Hills, they re-located to the Denver, Colorado area and built a successful business there in the early 1960’s. After 40 years, they retired to the Beug ranch in Pleasant Valley and built the Bulldog Gulch Campground, which they ran for 12 years, finally actually retiring near their oldest son Dr. John Beug, in Red Lodge, Mont., where they partnered with him raising cutting horses.
Norma was known for always being well-dressed, usually in heels — she loved her shoes, hats, and pearls. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, The Red Hat Society and The Eastern Star.
She and Milo loved to dance and took every opportunity to dance to the Big Bands of Swing, Glen Miller and Tommy Dorsey. They could cut a rug with style! She also loved Sinatra and confided that she had a crush on Elvis.
We remember her for her love of animals, strawberries, and roses, and for her famous banana crème pies.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 65 years. Norma left five children, all of whom she was very proud of:
Dr. John Beug (Sue) of Red Lodge, Mont., Cathy Smith of Santa Fe, N.M., and Pleasant Valley, S.D., Mary Hollenbeck (Don) of Trail City, S.D., Stanley Beug (Nancy) of Golden, Colo., and Dr. Josie Beug of Florida, as well as eight grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held in the spring at the Black Hills National Cemetery.
We wish her a grand journey – and in the words of Frank Sinatra: “Fly me to the Moon
Let me play among the Stars,
Fill my heart with Song
Let me sing forever more ~
In other words I love you.”
