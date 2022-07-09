Norm “Punk” Himle, 69, of Spearfish, passed away after a hard-fought battle with cancer, Sunday, July 3, 2022.
Punk was born January 25, 1953, to Corky and Avon Himle in Sisseton S.D. — he was the oldest of three children. After graduating from Sisseton High School in 1971, Punk jointed the Army and was station in Germany during enlistment. Punk married his loving wife, Cindi, in 1973, and later had two daughters, Amber and Kortney.
Punk and Cindi were young entrepreneurs; owning Punk’s Peanut Bar and the Rec Center before they ventured off to Arizona. Punk and Cindi moved to Arizona with their daughters in 1985 to provide a new experience for their family. In 1992, they moved back to SD, settling in Spearfish; they spent the next 28 years building their paradise together, creating a sanctuary for the entire family.
Punk never met a stranger and never backed down from a fight. He was always willing to help out family and friends. He devoted his life to Cindi, making sure she was taken care of to the very end.
Punk didn’t have many hobbies, as he was a truck driver who spent his lifetime working to provide for his family. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, Aidan, Lily, and Piper. He was an avid reader and spent time in his woodshop-he made bird houses for anyone who wanted one!
Punk is survived by his daughters Amber (Matt) Symonds and Kortney (Robbie) Bullis, and beloved grandchildren Aidan, Lily, and Piper.
Graveside services with full military honors will be on Monday, July 11 at 3 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
