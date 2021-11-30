Noah Hunter Bruner passed away Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. His parents are Dr. Matthew and Deidra Bruner of Scottsbluff. He has four siblings; Jocelyn, James, Josiah and Nyah.
Noah was born Dec. 14, 1999, in Chadron hospital to Matthew and Deidra Bruner. At eight months old, they moved to Omaha where he grew up and started elementary school. In 2009, his family moved to Scottsbluff where he continued his education at Community Christian School. He attended Bluffs Middle School and then Scottsbluff High School where he participated in football, basketball, golf, and DECA. He graduated with honors in 2018 from Scottsbluff High School and went on to pursue his education at Chadron State College. While in Chadron, he worked in the CSC training room, the Nelson Physical Activity Center, and enjoyed playing intramural basketball. He graduated from Chadron State in May of 2021 with his Bachelor of Arts in Business with a minor in Sports Leadership, Magna Cum Laude. After graduation, he resided in Johnstown, Colo., where he spent his time between his summer job working at the “shack” at the Country Club in Scottsbluff and the Power to Play Sports Event Center in Windsor, Colo.
He was the Operations Assistant for Power 2 Play Sports where he coached, managed concessions and court rentals and was a Colorado certified official.
He was an admired leader in everything he did. He demonstrated his strong leadership skills in a quiet, competitive, and positive way. He was the silent one whose punchline and timing to any joke was impeccable. He was meticulous in many ways and had planned how to accomplish his goals without hesitation. His favorite things included his family, his friends, the Minnesota Vikings, and loved the challenging aspects of business especially sports related. His extensive knowledge of sports, stats, records, picks, analysis and predictions was a constant conversation that he enjoyed having with his dad. He spent numerous hours in the great outdoors, hiking and walking his dog, Ryker. Noah cared for others deeply and had a way of showing it in the gifts he carefully chose. He loved family game nights where his deep competitive spirit reflected the record hanging on the fridge as proof that he did not like to lose. You knew he had the upperhand when he bellowed, “Let’s go!”
Noah is survived by his mother, Deidra; siblings Jocelyn (fiancé Zane Richards), James, Josiah, and Nyah; grandparents Robert “Toby” and Barbara Miller and Robert “Chuck” and Betty Bruner.
Aunts and uncles including Michael Miller, Mindy (Josh) Lively, Matthew (Andrea) Miller, Mary (Chad) Blair, Sarah (Lee) Basco and 15 cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Matthew Bruner; his uncle, Daniel Bruner, and many loved ones.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. at Scottsbluff High School Gymnasium in Scottsbluff, Neb. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made at Platte Valley Bank in Scottsbluff. Services will be live-stream through therockne.com. The family has asked attendees to wear their favorite Scottsbluff/Gering sports gear or Vikings (NFL) apparel. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with services.
