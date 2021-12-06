Nino Garduna Jr, 70, of Belle Fourche, passed away Nov 30, 2021 in Houston, Texas. He was born Jan. 30, 1951, to Bernadino (Nino) and Oralia (Arlene) Garduna of Belle Fourche. Nino had three children which he raised in Belle Fourche.
Nino was preceded in death by his father, Bernadino D. Garduna. He is survived by his mother, Oralia Garduna Ager; one sister, Rosie Tate and two brothers Alfred and Arthur Garduna. He is also survived by two daughters; Nika Garduna and Blanca Garduna and one son, Ian Garduna; four grandchildren; and many other beloved family and friends.
Nino was a simple man, kind and genuine, with a great love for his faith, children, grandchildren, family & friends.
He loved to travel, see as much as he could, but always said “ there’s no place like home”.
Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 10 from 5-7 p.m. at Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, at 11 a.m. at the Belle Fourche REC Center Auditorium with the Reverend Paul Howard and Pastor Stephen Carson officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.
The funeral will be published for viewing at klinefuneralchapel.com live streaming site following the funeral.
An online guest book is available at klinefuneralchapel.com.
