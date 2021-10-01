Nicholas Robert Aulner, 83

The family of Nicholas Robert Aulner, of Spearfish, is saddened to announce his passing on Sept. 28, 2021 at 83 years of age.
Nicholas was born June 4, 1938 in Alexandria, S.D. He is preceded in death by his parents, August and Laura Aulner, brother, Francis Aulner and beloved daughter, Joan Kelley.
He is survived by his sister, Gladys Steilen, loving wife of 61 years, Constance Aulner, daughter, Rhonda Blanco, two sons, Todd Aulner and Joel Aulner, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The family will be having a private memorial service with close family and friends.
