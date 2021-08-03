Nicholas James Satterlee, 20

Nicholas “Nick” Satterlee, 20, of Highmore, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021, at his home.
Memorial service will be Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Highmore, Pastor Sara Feld, officiating. Burial will be at later date.
Nicholas James Satterlee was born in Spearfish, on Nov. 8, 2000, to Allan Satterlee and Sarah (Thrash) Satterlee. He was baptized at Mountainview Baptist Church in 2007. Nick attended West Elementary School and then Spearfish High School, loving welding and construction. This is where Nick earned his high school diploma in 2019.
Previously he worked at Highmore Health Nursing Home where he was beloved by staff and residents alike. Most recently he was an elevator operator at Dakota Mill and Grain in Highmore, S.D. Nick was proud when he received his seed certification for the elevator. Nick was an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved stonework, welding, video games, and music. He also loved being a property owner, but most of all he loved his family and being an uncle.
Nick will be greatly missed by his parents: Sarah (Dan) Satterlee and Allan (Amanda) Satterlee; sister, Alisha Satterlee; niece, Anabelle Satterlee; grandparents: Tom and Judy West and Steve and Suzanne Lail.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather.
Luze Funeral Home of Highmore has been entrusted with Nick’s arrangements. Visit www.familyfuneralhome.net.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.