Neva Hasbrouck, 65, of Belle Fourche, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Belle Fourche at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
The funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. The service will be live streamed on the obituary page at the funeral home’s website. Interment will take place at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in North Platte, Neb.
Neva is survived by her husband, Kenneth of Casper, Wyo.: son, Ryan (Michelle) of Casper, Wyo.; daughter, Kenna Hasbrouck of Casper, Wyo; mother, Velma Collins of Belle Fourche; five grandchildren; sisters, Laura (David) Mayo of Gillette, Wyo., and Linda (Ron) Rose of Arvada, Colo.
