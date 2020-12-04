Nephi (Hal) Clyde, of Spearfish, was born June 9, 1958, in Riverton, Wyo., and went home to be with our lord on Nov. 4, 2020. He was surrounded by his son Josh Clyde and his older brother, Scott Clyde. He had been brought into the Rapid City Regional Hospital by Life Flight Ambulance Service from Spearfish.
Hal had been suffering with diabetes for several years and had just been diagnosed with COVID-19.
He was an amazing man. He loved the Lord and his family, and had such grace in his heart for every person that came into his life. He was baptized in the Church of Latter Day Saints and loved and believed in Jesus Christ.
Hal was a third generation underground hard rock miner for most of his career, later he was a driller, tool pusher, then drove truck for Jim’s Water Service out of Gillette, Wyo., until his retirement. Hal was a confident and outspoken man who lived his life with no fear. You always knew his opinion as well as where you stood with him. He loved the Wyoming Mountains and the Red Desert. He had many friends in the Riverton and Gillette area. When he went elk hunting, he made sure the horses were fed and ready to go. He was always first to help the Green Horn Hunters get their elk, and teach them how to survive in the mountains. Hal shared a new puppy named Katie with his brother, Scott, and recently he said he wanted to change her name to Curly, since her hair had turned to golden curls...and Curly loved being with Hal.
Hal was preceded in death by his parents, Lynn M. Clyde and Ann Clyde of Riverton, Wyo.; and sister in law, Jenniffer Treinen Clyde.
He is survived by his son, Josh Clyde, Riverton; older brothers, Lee Miles Clyde, Atlanta, Ga., and Scott H. Clyde residing in Spearfish.
