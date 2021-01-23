Neal Patrick Wetzler, 68, passed away on Jan. 15, 2021, in Rapid City, surrounded by his family. Neal was born on a farm in Spink County on March 17, 1952.
He was preceded in death by his father, Warren; mother, Phyllis (Barr); brother, Keith; and a niece, Crystal. He is survived by his four children, 10 grandchildren, three siblings and his beloved dog, Jackson.
Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Boulder Canyon Convention Center, near Exit 30 in Sturgis, and another one held on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Chelsea Town Hall in Chelsea, S.D.
In lieu of flowers, an education fund for his grandchildren has been established. You are welcome to send any condolence correspondence to: Care of the Wetzler Family, 4016 Sherry Court, Rapid City, SD 57703.
Please refer to the Kirk Funeral Home website for addresses, times, and any updates at www.kirkfuneralhome.com.
