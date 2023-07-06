Nathan Paul Sanders

Nathan Paul Sanders passed away on June 22, 2023 following a long battle with chronic illness.

He was born to Michael and Stacey Sanders on 

October 8, 1984.  After graduating from Lead High School he attended the University of Sioux Falls.  He served in the United States Navy for four years.  

On June 1, 2019 he married Jeryann Coyle.  He is survived by his mother, Stacey Sanders, brother Aaron (Becca) Sanders, his sister Anne Marie Sanders and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at the Bodega in Deadwood at five p.m. on July 11, 2023. All are welcome.

Burial will be announced at a later date.

