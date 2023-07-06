Nathan Paul Sanders Jul 6, 2023 Jul 6, 2023 Updated 21 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nathan Paul Sanders passed away on June 22, 2023 following a long battle with chronic illness.He was born to Michael and Stacey Sanders on October 8, 1984. After graduating from Lead High School he attended the University of Sioux Falls. He served in the United States Navy for four years. On June 1, 2019 he married Jeryann Coyle. He is survived by his mother, Stacey Sanders, brother Aaron (Becca) Sanders, his sister Anne Marie Sanders and several nieces and nephews.A celebration of life will be held at the Bodega in Deadwood at five p.m. on July 11, 2023. All are welcome.Burial will be announced at a later date. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Paid Obituary Trade Medicine × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Place an Obituary
