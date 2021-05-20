Natalie Swensen, 35 of Spearfish, died on April 19, 2021, at her home.
Natalie was born in Sioux City, Iowa, to Kathy L. Swensen, Spearfish and Gary W. Swensen, Sioux City, Iowa. She graduated from Spearfish High School 2003; AIB Associates in Business, and Upper Iowa U Associates in human resources. She was successfully employed as a teller trainer at Bank of America; and Maximus as closer of Catrina Orphans located in Iowa survivor cases. She also served Wells Fargo in customer service, then ascended to a VP office resolving bad mortgages, all in Des Moines, Iowa.
She battled cancer during her careers listed and was diagnosed with CIDP in June 2020, which paralyzed her. She was a champion of those fights; always keeping her humor; engaging smile; very contagious laughter all of us in her circle of family and dear friends, will miss very much.
She was married for a short time to Matt Fuller, of Des Moines, Iowa.
She is survived by her person Kobi Barbion; her mother; father; siblings Amanda Maynard Michel, France, Cory, Jennifer; nephews Collin Swensen and Dresden Michel; niece Alassea Michel; uncle Jerry Miller; cousins Tiffiany, Jason, Tonya, and families; several great aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by aunt, Sharon Ann Sullivan Miller; grandparents Myron and Margaret Sullivan; uncle Myron Sullivan II; grandparents France and Luverne Swensen and uncle Terry Swensen.
We are grateful to all the doctors, nurses, CNA’s, physical/occupational therapists, home health, behavior management staff, pharmacy staff, and neighbors that helped us with her care. You are greatly blessed.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish.
