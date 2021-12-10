Nancy Louise Berke-Hutchison, 66

Nancy Louise Berke-Hutchison passed away on Dec. 1, 2021 in Pierre, SD. She was born Aug. 3, 1955, to Donald and Marjorie Berke. She was the eldest of five siblings and grew up in Vermilion, SD. There, at the University of South Dakota, she met Terry, her husband for nearly 46 years. They lived briefly in Vermillion, Gregory, and Presho, SD before ultimately calling Deadwood, in her beloved Black Hills, home. There they raised a son, Colin, and a daughter, Brianne.
Nancy was an avid reader, a passion that led to her becoming the Children’s Librarian in Deadwood for many years. She was also extremely talented at making beautiful, ornate crafts. Her talents extended into baking, as anyone who ever received Christmas cookies or a wedding cake from her can attest. She made beautiful greeting cards that her family always looked forward to receiving. Though quiet, Nancy had a sense of humor that was both subtle and sharp at the same time. She was great at injecting humor to bring levity to otherwise stressful situations. She had three grandchildren whom she loved dearly. Caelyn, Claire, and Dashiell loved their Nana beyond words. She had a special and unique bond with each of them.
Nancy was preceded in death by her father, Donald James Berke (a Korean War veteran) and her mother Marjorie Alice (née Jacobsen) Berke. She leaves behind many family members who will miss her dearly, including her husband Terry “Hutch” Hutchison of Pierre, SD, son Colin (Kacey) Hutchison of Pierre, SD, daughter Brianne (Lucas Brooks) Hutchison of Washington, granddaughters Caelyn and Claire of Pierre SD, grandson Dashiell of Washington, sister Barb Girard (Steve) of Oregon, brothers Daniel (Lisa) Berke of Iowa, Mark (Janine) Berke of South Carolina, John (Jessica) Berke of Minnesota, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.