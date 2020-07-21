Nancy Karen Hildebrand earned her angel wings and made her journey to meet Jesus, her lord and savior, on July 16, 2020, after battling cancer. Nancy was born in Colorado Springs, Colo., in 1951. She graduated from Lead High School in 1969, and went on to attend Black Hills State University where she met the love of her life, Fred.
Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Fred Hildebrand. They were married in Lead on June 13, 1971. Nancy is lovingly remembered by her daughters: Elisa Johnston (Eric), Glennis Stevens (Tobias), Kara Hicks (Joshua), specially chosen daughter, Cheryl Metevier (Michael); her daughters in God’s eyes: Elizabeth Kennon, Rose Mary Pham (Billy), and Julie Lilly (Jason); grandchildren: Scott, Beth, William, Azaria, Ceibhionn, Niamh, Trygg, Kallista, Katracy, Kalina, Jestine Bugner (Kyle), Karissa, Kennedy, Kamryn, Karsen, Tyler, Carys, Easton, and Evelyn; great-grandchildren: Kooper, Kole, Koen, blessed addition to come, and Nina; sister, Carol Richards Bishop (Steve); brothers, Craig Speirs (Alice) and Richard Speirs (Candee); Laura Speirs; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews (“The Best In The West”).
Nancy was preceded in death by her mother, Gladys Marie Speirs (Hemmingson); her father, Glen Dale Speirs; her nephew, Jason Alan Richards; dear friends: Ruby and Bob Helmberger, Lola Humbracht, Terry Humbracht, and Jan McClelland; and many other loved family and friends.
Nancy’s ultimate passion in life was her belief and faith in her lord and savior, Jesus Christ. The door was always open to everyone, and there was always an open place at the table. If you have ever had a hug from her, it was one you will never forget. Her smile was contagious, and she lit up any room she walked into. She loved sharing Jesus with others, and devoted time leading youth groups, confirmation, the church plays, the Passion Play, teaching Sunday School, and making a loud and proud joyful “noise” unto the lord.
Nancy enjoyed spending time with her family, grandkids, and great-grandkids. She loved playing cards and always won (probably because cheating was her best strategy). Her daycare kids were her family and her life – most of them considered her “grandma.” She was the biggest sports fan for everyone and you always knew she was there because she was the loudest cheerleader, and she always cheered for both sides.
She loved creating and sharing her talent for creating cards, flowers, wreaths, etc. With every new craft trend that came out — whether it was ruffled scarves, die cutting, quilling, wreaths, or diamond painting — she jumped in headfirst and everyone got one. Her passion for flowers was one that touched hundreds. Whether she was making flower arrangements for homecoming, prom, weddings, or a wreath for every holiday there is, there are more people than we could ever name that have “flowers by Nancy.” So much so, that when we were talking about her arrangements, we couldn’t figure out for the life of us who was “qualified” to do hers.
So keep your eyes open at the ball games and craft stores, she will be there. In church and in the pre-school library, reading your “Fancy Nancy” books. Look for her gentle guidance, and angel hugs from afar, as the butterflies flutter you’ll know she’s there.
In her short 69 years, she has impacted so many. Her love of Christ was evident in her kindness and compassion for others. Her faithful heart was destined for the ultimate reward, and we are sure that as she entered the gates of heaven she heard “well done my good and faithful servant.”
Please join us for a celebration of life at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, at Indian Springs Park, 209 Elgin Street in Spearfish. Due to the expected heat, we ask that you dress casually and appropriately for the weather. Please bring your own drinks, chairs, or blankets. Masks will be made available or you can bring your own. We will be practicing social distancing according to guidelines. No food will be served.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed by the family.
