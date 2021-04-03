Nadine Lena Miller Fidler, 90, of Spearfish, South Dakota passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020, at Monument Health Spearfish Hospital after a battle with cancer. Due to COVID restrictions at the time, a private burial was held. On April 11, 2021, the one year anniversary of Nadine’s passing, a memorial service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at the United Church of Christ in Spearfish at 2 p.m. Those who wish to attend are welcome to do so wearing their masks and maintaining social distance. Those unable to attend may still watch via Zoom by contacting the church for the link.
Born Aug. 17, 1929, in McCook, Nebraska, to Charles Jr. and Francis (Shook) Miller. She attended school in McCook graduating in 1946, where she was a cheerleader. In 1948, Nadine earned her associate’s degree in arts from McCook Junior College. As a teenager she worked in the store of the family dairy, Cloverleaf Dairy. She married Raymond H. Fidler on Oct. 22, 1950, at the Memorial Methodist Church in McCook. In 1955, she and Ray moved to Spearfish to start their own funeral business, establishing the Fidler Funeral Home, eventually acquiring McColley Funeral Home, later adding the Roberts Funeral Home with adjacent hardware store in Sundance, Wyoming, and Daniel Funeral Home with adjacent flower shop in Lead. For many years, Nadine was the only female licensed funeral director in South Dakota. Nadine was secretary to the Spearfish School superintendent and high school from 1955-1959. For many years Elizabeth Fidler, Ray’s mother, and Nadine owned and operated Myrlee’s Dress Shop in downtown Spearfish.
Nadine was a talented and accomplished vocalist and pianist and shared her joy of music with her church, serving as choir director, organist, and soloist for worship, weddings and funerals for decades. She also served as a Sunday School teacher and deacon at the Spearfish United Church of Christ. Nadine enjoyed many activities within the Spearfish community while serving as chairman of the Community Concerts, Easterseals, and Black Hills Passion Play. Nadine continued her college education at Black Hills State University after moving to Spearfish and sang with the college choir. She had been a long-time supporter of the Black Hills State University Foundation and was honored to be named their 2013 Swarm Day Grand Marshal.
Nadine was a 60-year member of Queen City Chapter Order of the Eastern Star in Spearfish and held dual membership in Electa Chapter in Sundance. She held many offices and served as worthy matron several times. At the state level she served as worthy grand matron in 1997-1998. Prior to that she was a South Dakota grand representative of Vermont and Scotland and at the time of her passing, was grand representative to the Philippines. Another fraternal organization which gave her great pleasure was Daughters of the Nile where she served as queen of Ismah Temple in 1991. In both organizations she served as organist, soloist and choir director.
Nadine is survived by her five children and four grandchildren: Elisabeth (Martha) in San Diego, California; twins Baron (Janna and grandson Conrad) in Draper, Utah and Bradford (formerly of Florida) in Colorado; twins Claudia Padfield (Don, grandson Asher, granddaughter Flannery) in Nashville, Tennessee, and Cosette Shrader (Jim, granddaughter Camille) in Bettendorf, Iowa.
Nadine is preceded in death by her husband Ray in 1997, her parents, a granddaughter, and five siblings: Charles Francis, Charlotte, Virginia May, Claudine, and Beverly Jean, as well as her grandparents Lena and Charles Miller who raised her and Charlotte following the devastating flood of 1935.
Memorials may be directed to Spearfish United Church of Church or South Dakota Eastern Star Educational Fund.
