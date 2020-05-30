Nadine Frances Mindigo, 102, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 22 at her home in Columbus where she resided for 63 years. She was born in Deadwood, to Hilda and Francis Parker. After graduation from Deadwood High School she attended the University of Colorado and the University of South Dakota where she was a member of Alpha Phi Sorority. She was also a member of the PEO Sisterhood and Westminster Presbyterian Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years Richard D. Mindigo, brother Thomas, sister Norma and daughter Marilyn.
Family includes sons Richard of Los Altos, Calif., Michael of Surprise, Ariz., Edward of Columbus, Ohio, and Philip of Scotts Valley, Calif.; beloved grandchildren Ryan, Mark, Lauren, Katherine and Michael; dearest great grandchildren William, Lily Kate, Henry, Zachary, Tyler and Dylan as well as her nieces and nephews.
She loved her morning coffee, chocolate in any form, playing cards and was always on the move rarely sitting still. She was grateful for her many blessings and was loved by everyone because she always had a kind word and made them feel special.
Nadine’s cremains will be buried with her husband at the Black Hills National Cemetery in South Dakota. A memorial service will be held there at a future date. Contributions in her memory would be welcomed by Deadwood History and if you haven’t been there she would thrilled that you visited her hometown someday.
