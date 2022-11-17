Myrtle Pfarr.psd
Click to purchase this photo

With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Myrtle Delaine Olson Pfarr of Belle Fourche, South Dakota. Myrtle passed away at Rolling Hills Healthcare in Belle Fourche on November 9, 2022 at the age of 88.

Myrtle was born April 7, 1934 on the family farm 5 miles from Vashti, North Dakota to Henry Martinius Olson and Bertha Otilia (Hopland) Olson.   She was one of seven with two sisters Esther and Vera and four brothers, Leonard, Ronald, Vernon and Clarence.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.