Mylan Allen Charles was born on Nov. 27, 1927, to John and Tenie (Colthorp) Charles. He attended school in Lead. He met the love of his life, Gwendolyn Inez Briggs in 1945 at the age of 17. They wed just two weeks later on Oct. 7 in Broadus, Mont. They resided in Lead where he was a miner at Homestake, and they started their family. They were happily married for over 52 years.
He volunteered for the draft, and ultimately was drafted in 1946, serving in the Army. Mylan was part of the Engineers Occupational Force in Japan and supervised 160 Japanese civilians building bridges. He also worked as a logger, a dairy farmer, a reserve police officer, and a port foreman on the Oregon coast. A gypsy at heart, it wasn’t uncommon for him to move his family in a moment’s notice. After living in several different towns between South Dakota and the west coast, they finally settled back in the Black Hills in the 1980s. He had a great love for his family and a soft heart for all animals and enjoyed singing and playing his guitar.
On Oct. 25 of 2003, he married the second love of his life, Cherrie. Although begrudgingly, he spent much of his time helping her garden. Together they enjoyed spending time with their family. Anyone that knew Mylan, loved to hear him share the stories of his life’s adventures. He was loved by all that knew him and will be forever missed.
Mylan passed away on Friday morning, Nov. 19, 2021, at his home in Belle Fourche.
Mylan is survived by his wife, Cherrie of Belle Fourche, sons, Mylan (Nyla) Charles of Newell; Jim (Carol) Charles of Newell; daughters, Linda Williams of Spearfish; Tina (Corky) Murray of Springfield, Ore.; Kathy (Rich) Aberle of Watford City, N.D.; Debbie Charles of Spearfish; DeeDee (Ron) Sowers of Deadwood, and Jackie Rath of Spearfish; 27 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 23 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; all six of his siblings; wife, Gwendolyn; two sons, Johnny and Billy; sons-in-law, Larry Williams and Lynn Uhrig; grandson, Richard Griffith and two great-grandsons, Tyler William and Johnny Brett.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish, with interment to follow in Mountain Lawn Cemetery near Lead. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
