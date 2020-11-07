Monte Lee Varland, 91, of Lead, SD passed away on Nov. 4, 2020. After several months of declining health, Monte died peacefully at Monument Health Lead-Deadwood Hospital.
Monte was born in Morristown, S.D., on Sept. 27, 1929, to Amos and Cora Varland. He was raised on a farm outside of Morristown with three brothers Ray, Chuck, Frank and two sisters Helen and Elsie. In his early years, he favored pool halls, time with friends and hard work rather than school. However, he lived in this world with a wisdom and life understanding far surpassing those with doctorate degrees.
He came to Lead in the late 1940s and eventually settled and began work at the Homestake Gold Mine in the early 1950s. He served as a shift boss and eventually Division Foreman. Monte retired in 1985 after 38 years of service at Homestake. Throughout his time in the Lead area, he was a dedicated life-time member of the Lead Country Club where he has been honored with a flagpole for over 50 years of voluntary service.
He could fix anything with baling wire and pliers and was always there for a helping hand for countless people. Monte was known as a loyal and fun-loving friend throughout the community. He loved to entertain, never missed a party and loved being with people. He was simply known by a large family as “Gramps” and was always there to provide love, support and a helping hand to all.
Monte is survived by his wife Alice; children Alan (Bonnie), Rick (Robyn), Jody (Jack), Guy (Rhonda) and Tracy (Bruce); beloved grandchildren Kal (Angi), Amy, Chad (Tonya), Christy, Tyler, Brandon and great-grandchildren Kayden, Alice, Brooklyn, Hudson, Grace.
A private family funeral service will take place at this time. In the summer of 2021, there will be a celebration of life for Monte at the Lead Country Club.
Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com
